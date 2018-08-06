MWM warns of global conspiracy against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafafri Sunday cautioned against global conspiracies to launch terrorist outfits in Pakistan, which had been served crushing defeats in Iraq and elsewhere.

Addressing a conference (himayat-e-mazlumeen conference) here to mark 30th martyrdom anniversary of Allama Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini, he said that with unity in the ranks of Pakistanis, these conspiracies could be foiled. He maintained on Pakistani soil, Allama Hussain was the first martyr, who had unmasked the wicked face of imperialist powers, who had played with lives and assets of Iraqis, Palestinians and Kashmiris. He also pointed out that imperialist forces were out to trigger economic crisis in Pakistan in a bid to fan instability.

Allama Jaffari asked had those, appointed by the previous government, were dishonest people. He regretted that plots were being hatched against the mandate given by people of Pakistan in the recent elections. He deplored the placement of names of certain leading figures in Gilgit-Baltistan in the schedule four, who had been waging a peaceful struggle for people’s rights. He said that unity was also imperative to blocking the way of takfeeri elements, reaching the Parliament. Others, who also spoke on the occasion, included Allama Amin Shaheedi, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Ejaz Hussain Behishti and Allama Barkat Muttahirri. Men, women and children in large number attended the event while youth showed evinced great interest in the conference.