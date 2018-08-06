Mon August 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

JI will review election results, future line of action on 11th: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said Jamaat-e-Islami’s central shoora would meet on August 11at Mansoora for reviewing the election results and chalking out the future line of action.

The enemy forces were active in terrorism and trying to destabilise the country, he added.

In a statement Sunday, he said terrorism during the elections and torching of girls schools in Northern Areas were interlinked. The armed forces,the police, security agencies as well as people of the country had offered huge sacrifices while combating terrorism. However, he said the nation would have to stand united to defeat terrorism.

Baloch said the partial and controversial elections had created an atmosphere of distrust in the democratic system and the political and religious forces had to play their role to safeguard the Constitution and the democratic system.

