Kite string slits minor girl's throat in Karachi

KARACHI: A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, was killed on Sunday after her throat was slit by a kite string in Karachi. The minor was travelling with her brother on a motorcycle near Gharibabad Underpass when a sharp string slit her throat. While speaking to Geo News, her brother alleged that the ambulance, carrying his sister, could not reach the relevant hospital on time because of the traffic jam around an illegal animal market in the area. The police authorities shared that they are investigating the case to arrest the culprit who was flying kite in the area.