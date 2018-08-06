Three soldiers injured in Razmak blast

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the security forces were injured in a blast in Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said that a convoy of the security forces was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Muhajir Bazaar in Razmak.The IED had been planted along the roadside and it was triggered with a remote-controlled device. The injured soldiers identified as Waqar, Zarif and Gulzar were taken to the Razmak Camp for treatment. Soon after the blast, the security forces launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.