Shaheen Air to bring back stranded Pakistanis in China: CAA

BEIJING: The Pakistanis stranded in China’s Guangzhou airport continue to suffer, as a rescue flight to bring them back is yet to take off.

However, according to the latest development Sunday evening, the Shaheen Air International has decided to send its own aircraft for the rescue mission, the Civil Aviation Authority and private airline authorities confirmed, according to a Geo News report.

Earlier, it was reported that Shaheen Air had sought the help of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to bring back the stranded passengers.

According to the CAA spokesperson, the Shaheen Air’s plane will take off Sunday night, adding that the aircraft’s hosepipe had also arrived from abroad. The part of the flight was stuck in Customs clearance, the CAA added.

“We have decided to use our own plane. The part of the plane that was missing has also arrived. The engineers had to change this part of the plane. We hope to get the permission to fly after getting the part changed,” the Shaheen Air International added.

As many as 300 Pakistanis were left stranded in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou after their Shaheen Air flight

was abruptly cancelled on July 29, following a dispute over payment of arrears totalling over Rs1.5 billion between the airline and the CAA.

The airline’s international operations — except Hajj flights — were suspended several days ago by the CAA owing to the mounting debt. The stranded people continued to face immense difficulties amid blame game between the CAA and Shaheen Air.

A few of them have also reportedly fallen sick as they continue to await their return home for past seven days. A spokesman for the Foreign Office said with the cooperation of Pakistani consul general, 214 passengers reached home through an alternative flight, whereas 46 preferred to return via Shaheen Air's next flight.

The spokesman explained that Shaheen Air flights scheduled for August 2 and 5 were also cancelled, and now several other Pakistani passengers had been stranded, in addition to the 46 previously left in Guangzhou.

Shaheen Air provided accommodation to these passengers at a hotel in Guangzhou, he said, where they are also being provided food.

The Pakistani consul general also met the stranded passengers, the spokesman said.