20 killed as plane goes down in Swiss Alps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FLIMS, SWITZERLAND: All 20 people on board were killed when a small vintage plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said on Sunday. Three Austrians and 17 Swiss were on board the trimotor JU-52 aircraft, built in the late 1930’s as a military aircraft and later used to operate scenic and charter flights, when it crashed shortly before 5 pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Grissons, the media reports.
FLIMS, SWITZERLAND: All 20 people on board were killed when a small vintage plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said on Sunday. Three Austrians and 17 Swiss were on board the trimotor JU-52 aircraft, built in the late 1930’s as a military aircraft and later used to operate scenic and charter flights, when it crashed shortly before 5 pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Grissons, the media reports.
Comments