20 killed as plane goes down in Swiss Alps

FLIMS, SWITZERLAND: All 20 people on board were killed when a small vintage plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said on Sunday. Three Austrians and 17 Swiss were on board the trimotor JU-52 aircraft, built in the late 1930’s as a military aircraft and later used to operate scenic and charter flights, when it crashed shortly before 5 pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Grissons, the media reports.