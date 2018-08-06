Late eagle gives Bhullar Fiji victory

WELLINGTON: A late chip-in eagle saw India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar hold off a charging Anthony Quayle to claim the Fiji International by one stroke on Sunday.Bhullar began the final day at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course with a one-shot lead but found himself trailing late in the day as the Australian Quayle came home in 29 and set the target at 13 under. But the eagle on the 17th moved Bhullar back into the lead and he held his nerve to par the last and sign in for a 66 and a one-shot victory over Quayle, who finished with a final round 63.