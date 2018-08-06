Tough competition in Lahore races

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Competition at the Lahore Race Club course was even though quite tough but still the favourite in majority of races claimed the top positions.
Results: First race: Win On The Sport, second Palwasha, third New Pari.
Second race: Push The Limits, Music Boy, High Jacker.
Third race: Safdar Princesses, Rang-E-Hina, Owais E Bakkar.
Fourth race: Fancy Boy, Tiger Jett, Sweet Sania
Fifth race: Blue Max, Nanook, Mitwa.
Sixth race: Abdullah Choice, Thrill N Chill, Banjo.
Seventh race: Win Grey Invader.
