Tough competition in Lahore races

LAHORE: Competition at the Lahore Race Club course was even though quite tough but still the favourite in majority of races claimed the top positions.

Results: First race: Win On The Sport, second Palwasha, third New Pari.

Second race: Push The Limits, Music Boy, High Jacker.

Third race: Safdar Princesses, Rang-E-Hina, Owais E Bakkar.

Fourth race: Fancy Boy, Tiger Jett, Sweet Sania

Fifth race: Blue Max, Nanook, Mitwa.

Sixth race: Abdullah Choice, Thrill N Chill, Banjo.

Seventh race: Win Grey Invader.