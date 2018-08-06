Mon August 06, 2018
Print Story
Sports

REUTERS
August 6, 2018

Kuznetsova mauls Petkovic to breeze into final

WASHINGTON: Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova dropped just four games to reach her first WTA final in over a year as the Russian defeated Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-2 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington on Saturday.

Kuznetsova, the former world number two, said she was surprised how well she played as she continues to comeback from last November’s wrist surgery. "I didn’t expect such a good result so fast, because I haven’t been playing so well after my injury, after my surgery, so it took me some time to get back," Kuznetsova, who was injured at last year’s US.Open.

