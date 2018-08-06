BD’s Hider gets sanction for using inappropriate language

KINGSTON: Abu Hider, Bangladesh's opening bowler, has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and has logged in a demerit point after being found guilty of using inappropriate language during the second Twenty20 international against Windies, at Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday.

Hider was found guilty of having breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of conduct for Players and Player support personnel, which deals with "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match"

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the Windies chase of 171 when Hider, who had already been warned by the on-field umpire, used inappropriate language after being smashed for a maximum by Rovman Powell.

The 22-year old admitted to the sanctions at a hearing presided over by the match referee Chris Broad, and as such there was no need for any further action. The charges were laid by the two on-field umpires, Leslie Reifer and Joel Wilson, the third umpire Gregory Brathwaite, and reserve umpire Nigel Duguid.