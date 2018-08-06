Dar triumphant in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dar Club has defeated Mian Iqbal MEmorial Club by 91 runs in initial round match of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament played at Dar Academy Ground.Fine Century by Usman Yousuf was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Dar Club 326/6 in 40 overs (Usman Yousuf 108(no), Shafqat Ali 28, Ameer Hamza 77, HAsham 50, Ali Afzal 28, Raees Babar 3/20).Mian Iqbal Memoiral Club 235 all out in 34.4 overs (Raees Ahmed 76, Adeel Sheikh 74, NAseem 29, Ashram 10. Yasir 4/41, Qadeer 3/36, Ali 2/33).
