Perry to switch to Victoria from 2019-20 season

SYDNEY: Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry has confirmed that she will be switching from New South Wales to Victoria from next year.

The 27-year old will move to Melbourne with her husband, Matt Toomua, who has signed up with Melbourne Rebels - the professional rugby union team based in Melbourne. However, her switch to Victoria will only happen after she fulfils her contract with NSW Breakers, which runs until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Perry will, however, stay with the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash, having been contracted until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The star all-rounder confirmed to The Age about the impending move and added that she was excited by the prospect of a new challenge. "At the end of the day, it was really very much a personal decision for family life. The opportunity to play at NSW for the last decade or so has been an absolute honour," she said. "Going back before that, playing all my junior cricket for NSW and their pathway programs, I was lucky to do that. I am very much a NSW girl. It is definitely sad but, at the same time, having played for a fairly long period now, it's kind of invigorating to have a new opportunity and experience in a different state," Perry added.

Toomua spent a majority of his rugby career in England and that meant Perry had to juggle her career in order to spend time with her husband. While confirming her move, Perry, however, hasn't disclosed her plans about a possible switch in WBBL, after the current contract expires, instead opting to wait on the finer details.

"I haven't thought that far ahead yet but a lot is changing because from next season the WBBL is moving to October-November," she said. "I think that means that states that have two teams in the competition ... whether or not you do your pre-season with the Big Bash team instead of your state program, there are quite a few unknowns. I haven't thought about that.

"I'll wait and see how that looks but I have a lot of very strong ties to the Sixers and, particularly, the coach, Ben Sawyer, who I loved working with. I started with the Sixers in the first season, I feel very loyal to him as well and owe him a lot. There are a lot of things to consider. I probably wouldn't think about it until I am off contract," Perry added. Perry decided against signing up for the ongoing Women Super League Twenty20 tournament in England, instead, opting to spend time with her family, ahead of a busy international season for Australia which begins with a three-match T20I series against Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand.