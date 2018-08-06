Karachi teams victorious in U-19 Cricket

KARACHI: Karachi Blues and Karachi Whites recorded contrasting victories over their respective oppositions Bahawalpur and Islamabad in their third round outings of the Inter-Region Under-19 One-day Cricket Tournament 2018-19 on Sunday.

In Group B game here at National Stadium, Karachi Blues recorded their second successive victory in three matches after overpowering Bahawalpur by three wickets in a nerve-wrecking clash.

After dismissing Bahawalpur for 162 in the allotted 50 overs a side game Karachi Blues survived a scare before racing to the target in the 32nd over after losing seven wickets in the process.

Anas Ilyas top-scored 45-ball 44 with eight fours while Obaidullah made 38-ball 30 with one four and one six.The last game hero Ghazi Nasir, once again played a key role when he chipped in at a time when his team needed runs, scoring unbeaten 18 off 20 balls with four fours to finsh the game for his side.

Mohammad Muzammil got 3-53. Mohammad Junaid captured 2-31.Earlier Umar Rehman struck 49 off 64 balls with one six and one four and Naved Ahmed made 88-ball 48 with one four to guide Bahawalpur to 162 all out.

Nadir Shah got 4-29. Tariq Khan claimed 2-25.Meanwhile in Group A match at Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Karachi Whites beat Islamabad by eight wickets. Islamabad scored 195 all out with Sarim Ashfaq making 73-ball 67 with three fours and two sixes. Rohail Nazir belted 40-ball 27 with two fours.

Mohammad Makkai got 4-35. Mohammad Taha claimed 3-38. Karachi Whites achieved the target in the 34th over for the loss of two wickets thanks to Saim Ayub’s fine unbeaten 104 which came off 102 balls and had 11 fours and three sixes. Sarim Ashfaq got 2-39.

In Group A clash at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, Faisalabad overwhelmed Lahore Whites by six wickets. Lahore Whites were folded for 155 with Mohammad Arsalan making 60-ball 42 with three fours and two sixes. Hassan Dar struck 80-ball 39 with four fours. Yousuf Khan got 3-28. Bilal Javed and Saif Ali claimed two wickets each.

Faisalabad, in response, achieved the target in the 26th over after losing four wicktes. Awais Zafar chipped in with unbeaten 56-ball 61 which contained seven fours and two sixes. Saif Ali smashed 57 off 62 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Hashim Ibrahim for 2-28. In other show at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Quetta defeated AJK by eight wickets. AJK perished for 118 in the 45th over with Hamza Ilyas top-scoring 28. Mohammad Ajmal Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-30. Ahsanullah Tareen captured 2-32.

Quetta got the target in the 29th over for the loss of two wickets. Latifullah played a key role in the successful chase, hitting 81-ball 55 not out which contained six fours. Hidayatullah made 80-ball 36 not out which had two fours. Usama Fazal got 2-33.

FATA defeated Dera Murad Jamali by 47 runs at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi. FATA staged 237 all out with Muhammad Ajmal scoring 58 off 75 balls, smashing five fours. Muhammad Abbas Afridi chipped in with 46 which featured three fours and two sixes. Muhammad Waseem made 40 off 37 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. Soomar Khan and Fahad Hussain got three wickets each. DM Jamali were restricted to 190-9 with Fahad Hussain making 73-ball 71 which had ten fours. Afaq Ahmed got 3-35. Muhammad Wasim claimed 2-34.

In Group B game here at UBL Sports Complex, Peshawar defeated Multan by four wickets. Multan accumulated 159-9 with Shoaib Khan scoring 56 with three fours and two sixes.