Putnam leads Barracuda golf by three strokes

LOS ANGELES: Andrew Putnam earned 15 points on Saturday to grab a three-point lead over fellow American and playing partner Sam Saunders heading into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship.

Putnam had eight birdies and just one bogey at windy Montreux Golf and Country Club in the Tour’s lone Modified Stableford scoring tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Under the format, the players get eight points for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie and zero for par with a point subtracted for a bogey and three points docked for double bogey or worse.

Putnam, a 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, who is seeking his first USPGA Tour victory, tops the leaderboard with 38 points over three days. Saunders, who is golfing legend Arnold Palmer’s grandson, eagled the par-five 13th and 18th in a 12-point round.