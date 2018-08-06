Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

52 jihadists killed in Egypt’s Sinai: army

CAIRO: Egypt’s army said on Sunday its forces have killed over the past few days 52 jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula where the military is conducting a vast operation against militants. Egyptian forces launched operation “Sinai 2018” in February to rid the peninsula of Islamic militants who have been waging a bloody insurgency. “Over the last few days, the operations have led to... the elimination of 52 extremely dangerous takfiri individuals,” the military said in a statement referring to extremists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar