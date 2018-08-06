Mon August 06, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 6, 2018

Trump declares California wildfires as major emergency

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has declared a “major disaster” in California and ordered federal funding to be made available to help recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. The White House said Trump had “ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and high winds beginning on July 23, 2018, and continuing.” Seven people died in a wildfire in northern California on Saturday, officials said.

