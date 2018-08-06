Teenagers killing in road crash: B’desh police fire tear gas to clear protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladeshi police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse tens of thousands of students protesting for an eighth day to demand safer roads after two teenagers were mown down by a bus. The students blocked roads, only letting emergency vehicles through, and the government has threatened to get tougher if the protests become too disruptive.
The US embassy criticised the crack-down on protesters who it said had “united and captured the imagination of the whole country “ The embassy tweeted that while it did not condone property damage by some of the protesters: “Nothing can justify the brutal attacks and violence over the weekend against the thousands of young people who have been peacefully exercising their democratic rights in supporting a safer Bangladesh.” Spontaneous student protests are rare in Bangladesh, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suggested her political rivals were using the issue to stir up anti-government sentiment ahead of a general election this year.
