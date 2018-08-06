PTI candidate demands recount

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate on PK-90 Malik Adnan Khan said on Sunday his request for a vote recount of all the polling stations of the constituency could address his grievances as he had lost the election by just 28 votes.

Speaking at a press conference here, Malik Adnan Khan said he had contested election against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader and former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and had lost the election by 28 votes.

He added he had submitted an application for a vote recount on July 27. “The Returning Officer (RO) has ordered the recount

process only in Polling Station No 59. A recount of votes polled at all the polling stations of the constituency will help me get justice,” he asserted.

Adnan Khan alleged his votes in the polling station 59 of Bazaar Ahmed Khan had not been counted.

The losing candidate alleged that the ROs negligence and carelessness had deprived the candidates in three constituencies PK-87, PK-89 and PK-90 of their legal rights.

He said despite the application, the ROs were imposing their decision on the candidates.

Adnan Khan demanded justice, saying he had lost by a very thin margin and admitting his application for reopening of the constituency would address his grievances.