Anti-polio drive from today

Islamabad : A four-day anti-polio campaign will start in selected high-risk districts of Punjab and Sindh from today (Monday).

A spokesman for Punjab Health Department said the campaign would be carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur Districts.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur division Manzoor Ali Shaikh chairing a Divisional Task Force for anti-polio meeting stressed for proper monitoring and security of polio teams at transit and entry points. He appreciated the role of international partners in polio eradication, and said that he hoped that Pakistan would be a polio free country soon.