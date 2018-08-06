Effective implementation of anti-harassment laws demanded

Islamabad : The Mehergarh organised a three days residential training on ‘Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010’ here.

Representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, Auditor General of Pakistan, COMSATS, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Federal Directorate of Education, Fauji Foods, Punjab Police, Federal General Hospital, Aware Girls, Creative Associates, Lodhran Pilot Project, Tribal News Network, lawyers and students came to learn how to implement the law to make their workplaces dignified and handle cases of sexual harassment.

All organisations and participants requested the Auditor General Office to help in nationwide implementation of the law.

The organisers said it was a training especially designed to train Standing Inquiry Committee Members and trainers covering the issue of sexual harassment, myths and facts exist in the society for the conceptual clarity of the participants, detail procedures prescribed in the law for effective implementation and handling the cases of sexual harassment which have usually without any evidence and witnesses.

They said thousands of responsible organisations wanted to provide dignified and harassment free work environment for their employees both men and women, but still there were a lot of organizations that need to comply.

The organisers said the organisations that needed help in the compliance process approached Mehergarh especially if they need their Standing Inquiry Committee Members or HR professional trained. Mehergarh specialised in conducting training that changes people mindset. They said there was a shift in the trend, where national level organizations are forming committees in different regions or cities and asking Mehergarh to train all of their committee members.

“Working for gender equality and researching on women rights has always been very personal to me. Attending Mehergarh’s training is a reminder to my personal motivation that the show must go on matter how difficult is the course. The approach Mehergarh has adopted towards addressing a stigmatized and sensitive issue like sexual harassment is sustainable and is breaking the barriers and taboos. I'm proud to be part of this force," said Dr. Abda Khalid, Assistant Professor COMSATS Abbottabad.

Amer Hassan from State Bank of Pakistan said the training programme helped him understand key features of the law and its features, especially in understanding and appreciating the constrains which victims generally face in such kind of situation and this law takes care of it.

"It will greatly help me in propagating this information in my workplace as well as my social circle," he said.

Maliha Husain, executive director at Mehergarh, said it was very encouraging that more than eight years after the passing of the law, organisations were approaching Mehergarh for deepening their level of understanding for effective implementation in letter and spirit.

Ms. Asmara Shafaq, who worked closely with Dr. Fouzia Saeed in getting the anti-sexual harassment laws passed, was invited as a chief guest.

She distributed certificates and copies of Dr. Fouzia Saeed’s book ‘Working with Sharks: Countering Sexual Harassment in our daily lives’ among the participants.