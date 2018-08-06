Students join hands for free education

Islamabad : A non-profit organisation, Helping Hands International (HHI), was established by two students of Roots International Schools (RIS), Shamir Butt and Ali Melad says a press release.

The organization is completely student run by Roots International students who previously served in the executive board of the Diverse American Volunteers Association.

At present, HHI consists of 250 members and functions both in the US and Pakistan. HHI, along with students from America, organizes fundraisers and also voice issues of poverty on social media to generate funds to help the underprivileged and inculcate the importance of education among them.

Recently, HHI collaborated with the various schools in order to extend it and establish an innovation centre for its students. These schools run by a team of diligent students who aim to provide education to the underprivileged free of cost. Students enrolled in this school and are benefitting from the German curriculum being implemented by the teaching staff.

HHI team said that Pakistan’s future lies in the hands of the upcoming generation thus it is very important that they have access to education.

CEO of Roots International Schools and Rector MIUC, Walid Mushtaq said that it makes him proud to see his students embark on such endeavors. Under the umbrella of Roots Children Community Initiative Society; Roots social welfare and community engagement club instills the importance of giving back to the community amongst the students in order to develop a productive and enriched society.