Schools bound to enrol 10% students from poor families

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr Umer Jahangir has said that all 6,500 private schools of the district will be made bound to enrol 10 per cent poor and needy students in their institutions to provide free education.

He said the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 has been implemented in Rawalpindi district and the administration of all the private schools have been directed to send details of poor and needy students, getting free education or on subsidized fee.

The education department has also been instructed to complete categorization of the private schools according to their set up so that in next phase, Standard Operating Procedures could be issued for them in accordance with their category.

He said, efforts would be made to arrange free school education for all out of school children.

The right to education movement has been launched here with an aim to completely eradicate illiteracy and alleviate poverty by providing free quality education to all children who could not attend schools for various reasons as the educated youth can change fate of the country. The administration would devise a comprehensive plan to bring out of school children back to school.

Every citizen should come forward and play a role to achieve the target. Public-private partnership would be promoted in the district in this regard, he added.

Dr Umer Jahangir said the schools which cannot enrol 10 per cent poor students would issue fee vouchers so that the deserving students could get free education in other institutions. The government had already introduced free education facility in public sectors schools for the promotion of education while with the participation of private schools in this noble cause, the literacy rate would further improve.