Rain expected

Islamabad: Promising little relief from the current hot and humid weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast monsoon rains in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in this week.

According to a weatherman, the weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country and are set to strengthen.

Also, a westerly wave is likely to influence the upper parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Upper KP's Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions, Punjab's Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions, Eastern Sindh's Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, northeast Balochistan’s Zhob and Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday.

Also, rains are expected at isolated places in Lower KP's Bannu and DI Khan divisions, central and south Punjab's Faisalabad, DG Khan and Multan divisions, upper and central Sindh's Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The official also said heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and AJK during the period.