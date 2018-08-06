Cotton growers advised to eliminate weed

LAHORE”Owing to climatic change, it has been observed that cotton crop is susceptible to attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) this year.

According to a spokesman of provincial Agriculture Department, to mitigate this disease effect and for its control it is advised that farmers must eliminate weed from their cotton fields and vicinity. Cotton Leaf Curl Virus mainly spread due to attack of Whitefly which serves as mediator or vector of this disease. Weeds serve as debris for Whitefly insect and also compete with cotton plants with respect to food and other essential nutrition. The spokesman said that Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) also found on other alternative host plant such as Okra, Brinjal, Chilies, Tomatoes etc and some weeds, Itsit, Mako, Lahlee,Karund, Hazar Danni, Kuth Kunda, Auk, Saklaie etc. So, eradication of these alternate hosts is necessary to control Whitefly/ CLCV attack. Spokesman of Agriculture Department Punjab has disclosed that in case of attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV), farmers should start application of fertiliser particularly Magnesium can mitigate effects of cotton.