Shujaat advises youths to join politics

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday said Imran Khan has spelt out a plan for the betterment of the country and he has the spirit also as such it is the duty of all of us to ensure his success so that the country attains marked improvement.

He urged the younger generation to come forward in politics and a beginning in this regard has been made from our own house in the shape of Moonis Elahi and Hussein Elahi.

He said, “I have decided in the larger national interest and on the insistence of Sardar Mumtaz Tamman and residents of the area to contest by-election from NA-65 so that I may be of some help for the betterment of the country and the nation by understanding between the government and the opposition, I have been the prime minister, Senator and also MNA six times, after the premiership no question arises now to accept any ministry or government office.”

He said this while talking to different delegations from Talagang, Chakwal at his residence here Sunday. Expressing gratitude, he said that losing and winning is part of the election, real thing is due care be paid to Pakistan and its people and they are served in any manner, Insha-Allah after being elected I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of the people of the area.

He said I have lot of expectations from the younger generation, all the elders like me should encourage them, we have made a beginning in our party and family, 26-year- old Hussein Elahi, son of my brother Wajahat Hussain, has been elected MNA with a majority of 37,000 votes whereas Moonis Elahi, son of Ch Pervaiz Elahi, in the last election had become MPA defeating his rival by more than 26,000 votes, both are educated and have the capability and spirit of coming up to the peoples' expectations; family and party have high hopes from them. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that if no work is done for the country and the nation in accordance with the requirements of the prevailing circumstances brushing aside personal differences and interests then no country will be ready to help us. He said Imran Khan has spelt out a plan for the betterment of the country and he has the spirit also as such it is the duty of all of us to ensure his success so that the country attains marked improvement.