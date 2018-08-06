Cultural gala enthrals audience at IAC

LAHORE: The Institute of Arts and Culture (IAC) opened its gates to the youth with a grand cultural gala, the Open House, which began with guided tours of the IAC showcasing the purpose built campus and presentations on the making of the Institute, culminated in a grand cultural event at the Institute’s impressive amphitheatre.

Internationally renowned dancer Wahab Shah and his group performed a fascinating fusion of the spiritual and the modern. His second performance “Udi Ja”, was a spellbinding interpretation of Sufi concept presented in a modern form. Dressed in bright traditional-contemporary outfits, the young dancers won great applause from the audience.

After some popular songs by rising singer Aman Ali, came Raga Boys, the 9th generation of the legendary Patiala Gharana. Sons of maestro Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, brothers Wali, Inaam and Nayab enthralled the audience with their amazing songs blending classical singing with modern rock music. The event was attended by Syed Shahid Ali, Chancellor, Professor Sajida Vandal, the VC and Professor Pervez Vandal, the pro-Vice-Chancellor.

This was the inaugural event at the magnificent multi-purpose IAC campus after it the government granted it the charter by the Act XXXI of the Government of Pakistan. The act was approved by the Higher Education Commission and unanimously passed by the parliament.