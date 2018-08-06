KEMU admission test

LAHORE King Edward Medical University conducted 7th joint centralised admission test on Sunday at the examination hall, Punjab University. According to a press release issued here, candidates after qualifying entry test will be placed for training for 4 to 5 years in different specialties in different attached hospitals in the province of the Punjab. In this exam, 2,509 candidates applied out of which 2,239 candidates appeared of MD/MS part I and 120 candidates of MDS part I.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Vice Chancellor, UHS, Prof Javed Akram and CEO, Mayo Hospital, Prof Asad Aslam Khan visited examination centres. Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Tahir Jamil and Controller of Examination KEMU Dr Khalid Mahmood Cheema briefed them.