Scattered rain

LAHORE: Hot and very humid weather was observed at the provincial capital on Sunday while MET office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen. They predicted rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and very humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 33°C, minimum was 27.5°C and humidity level was 67 per cent.