Mon August 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Caretaker govt fulfilled responsibilities, says CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari on Sunday said that interim government vigilantly fulfilled its national responsibility by conducting free and fair elections in a peaceful environment.

He shared that all departments had played their proactive part to make it possible. It was a teamwork and all departments concerned had fulfilled their obligations.

Dr Hassan Askari said that timely organisation of peaceful, transparent and independent elections was a huge challenge for interim government and we got victory in it as entire team of interim government fulfilled its responsibility with passion and determination. He said that interim government was given the responsibility to conduct free, transparent and independent elections which was fulfilled honestly as per our promise with the cooperation of people. He said that all parties had been provided with level playing field in order to ensure transparent and free elections.

