Four arrested in raids

The paramilitary Rangers force claimed to have arrested four street criminals and drug peddlers in targeted operations across the city on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, soldiers conducted targeted raids in Ibrahim Hyderi and Gadap areas from where they arrested three suspects identified as Mohammad Aslam alias Shamso, Babar Khan and Essa Khan.

The suspects were said to be involved in a number of street crime and robbery cases. The Rangers also conducted a raid in Civil Lines from where they arrested an alleged notorious drug peddler identified as Mohammad Hanif alias Hanifa.

The suspect is said to be operating a drug den from the area and wanted by the police in a number of cases. The force also recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the suspects and handed them over to the police for legal action after initial interrogation. Further investigations are under way.