ICST vows to cooperate with PTI to rid people of poverty

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday termed success of PTI in the general elections is a refreshing breeze as the welfare of the poor has been made primary economic agenda of a government after 45 long years.

The business community will fully cooperate with the new government in its noble cause to lift people out of poverty, it said. The incoming government will have to change policies to achieve its goals beginning with improving the balance of payment situation, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

Improved balance of payment situation will relieve the country of frequent loans and bailout packages, he added. The government will have to focus on economic issues to boost production, employment and revenue which can reduce gas between imports and exports that currently stands at 32 billion dollars. The government must reverse two decades old policy of devaluation which has pushed down the investment to sixteen per cent and savings to twelve per cent.

Devaluation helps exports a bit but it triggers the flight of capital and stoke inflation which should be abandoned to focus on increased production and better quality of products, he demanded. The business leader said that political instability is another reason behind the low rate of investment which should be controlled at all costs.

He noted that China has 3.5 trillion dollars in reserves while India has half a trillion dollars but both the countries regulate their capital markets and do not have open capital accounts but the situation at home is otherwise.