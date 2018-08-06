Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Senator calls for merger of Khassadars into other forces

BARA: Senator Momin Khan has asked the government to merge Khassadar force in other security forces and not to render them jobless. Talking to reporters, he said that Khassadar personnel had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism in tribal belt. “We reject the proposed decision of their termination by the caretaker government, and demand their merger into Levies or other paramilitary force after the Fata’s merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added. “I will also raise this issue in Senate session soon,” he said, adding that the government should fulfil all promises made about welfare of the tribal people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar