Eidul Azha 2018 likely on August 23

Islamabad: If the weathermen are to be believed, then Eidul Azha is likely to be marked on August 23. The reason is that there are good chances of the Zilhaj moon being sighted on August 12 evening. Muslims celebrate Eidul Azha every year on the 10th of Islamic month of Zilhaj.

According to Abdul Rashid, director at the Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the new moon of Zilhij, 1439 AH, will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 14:59 PST on August 11.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is a fair chance of the sighting of the new moon of Zilhij on the evening of August 12 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad," he said. The weatherman said the climate record showed that the Aug 12 weather was expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country. The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, is assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.