Haris wins Hong Kong Junior Open under-17 title

KARACHI: Haris Qasim won the under-17 title in Hong Kong Junior Open in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday. Haris beat Lee Min Woo of Korea 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the final to clinch the title.

Azhar Muhammad Amir Amirul of Malaysia defeated Farhan Hashmi 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 in the match for the third position. In the under-19 category, top seed Muhammad Uzair lost to Chung Yat Long of Hong Kong 11-5, 11-3, 4-11, 1-11, 9-11 in the final.