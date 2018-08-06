Thomas pulls away at Bridgestone as Woods falters

LOS ANGELES, California: Justin Thomas had six birdies in a three-under par 67 Saturday to seize a three-shot third-round lead at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, where Tiger Woods faded from contention.

Thomas, who defends his PGA Championship title next week at the last major of the year, is rounding into form just at the right time.

A two-time winner early this season, has finished inside the top 10 just once in his last eight starts.One over through the first five holes after a birdie and two bogeys, he produced five birdies in a nine-hole span to separate himself from a star-studded chasing pack.

“I just need to continue to go out and play well tomorrow because I have a lot of really good players chasing me,” said Thomas, who will play in the final group with Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy carded a three-under 67 to share second on 199 with overnight co-leader Ian Poulter of England, who carded a 70. Former world number one Jason Day was alone on 200 after a 69.

Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone Country Club, which is hosting the Bridgestone for the last time, couldn’t keep pace.He started the day five off the lead and carded a three-over 73 that left him 11 adrift.

With the Firestone Country Club greens firming up in warm, sunny weather, all of the contenders predicted a tough challenge.