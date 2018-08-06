Defender Gibson costs Burnley joint club record fee

LONDON: Central defender Ben Gibson signed for Premier League side Burnley for a joint club record fee of £15million ($19.5million, 16.8million euros) on Sunday from Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old — capped at all age levels by England up to Under-21 — signed a four year contract after he stayed loyal to Middlesbrough when they were relegated after just one season in the Premier League a year ago.

However, Gibson — nephew of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson — has been persuaded to move with the attraction of a potential Europa League group campaign if Burnley come through the qualifying rounds and ‘Boro having failed to regain their Premier League status.

“Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough,” read a statement from the club on their website.“Gibson has agreed a four-year-deal at Turf Moor after Burnley paid a joint club record fee for the centre-back.”