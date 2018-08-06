KMC Jashn-e-Azadi sports events from Aug 9

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will organise sports events at various venues from August 9 as part of Independence celebrations.

Khursheed Ahmed, senior director sports and cultural department of KMC, told ‘The News’ that events of various disciplines would be organised for boys and girls separately. The events for girls would be held at Women Sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on August 11, he said.

Girls will compete in futsal, arm wrestling, roller skating, and sepak-takraw. Khursheed said that boys would compete in martial arts, swimming, and arm-wrestling on August 9 at KMC Sports Complex off Kashmir Road at 2pm.

Sepak-takraw event will be held at 3pm. Cycle race and donkey cart race will be held on August 12 at 10am from Civic Centre to KMC head office.

Boxing bouts will be organised on August 9 at Kashmir Road Sports Complex. Basketball event will be held at Eidgah Basketball court on August 10.

Competitions of chess and judo will also be held on August 9.Exhibition of photographs showing Pakistan’s scenic beauty will be held at Khaliq Dina Hall on August 12. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

An exhibition cricket match, between Mayor XI and Municipal Commissioner XI will be held at TMC ground on August 11. A football match will be organised, between KMC football team and KPT, at KMC football stadium on August 14.