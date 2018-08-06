Karachi teams record victories in Under-19 championship

KARACHI: Karachi Blues and Karachi Whites recorded contrasting victories over Bahawalpur and Islamabad, respectively, in their third round outings of the Inter-Region Under-19 One-day Cricket Tournament 2018-19 on Sunday.

In a Group B game, here at National Stadium, Karachi Blues recorded their second successive victory, overpowering Bahawalpur by three wickets in a nerve-wrecking clash. Having dismissed Bahawalpur for 162, Karachi Blues reached the target in the 32nd over for the loss of seven wickets.

Anas Ilyas scored 45-ball 44 with eight fours, while Obaidullah made 38-ball 30 with one four and one six.Ghazi Nasir once again played a key role in his team’s win, scoring 18 not out off 20 balls with four fours.

Mohammad Muzammil got 3-53. Mohammad Junaid captured 2-31.Earlier, Umar Rehman struck 49 off 64 balls with one six and one four for Bahawalpur, while Naved Ahmed made 88-ball 48 with one four.

Nadir Shah got 4-29. Tariq Khan claimed 2-25.In a Group A match, at Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Karachi Whites beat Islamabad by eight wickets.

Islamabad scored 195 all out with Sarim Ashfaq making 73-ball 67 with three fours and two sixes. Rohail Nazir belted 40-ball 27 with two fours.Mohammad Makkai got 4-35. Mohammad Taha claimed 3-38.

Karachi Whites achieved the target in the 34th over for the loss of two wickets thanks to Saim Ayub’s fine unbeaten 104 which came off 102 balls and had 11 fours and three sixes. Sarim Ashfaq got 2-39.

Faisalabad overwhelmed Lahore Whites by six wickets in a Group A clash at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi. Lahore Whites were folded for 155 with Mohammad Arsalan making 60-ball 42 with three fours and two sixes. Hassan Dar struck 80-ball 39 with four fours. Yousuf Khan got 3-28. Bilal Javed and Saif Ali claimed two wickets each.

Faisalabad achieved the target in the 26th over after losing four wickets. Awais Zafar scored unbeaten 56-ball 61, which included seven fours and two sixes. Saif Ali smashed 57 off 62 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Hashim Ibrahim got 2-28.

Quetta defeated AJK by eight wickets at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. AJK perished for 118 in the 45th over with Hamza Ilyas scoring 28. Ajmal Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-30. Ahsanullah Tareen captured 2-32.

Quetta got the target in the 29th over for the loss of two wickets. Latifullah played a key role in the successful chase, hitting 81-ball 55 not out which featured six fours. Hidayatullah made 80-ball 36 not out which had two fours. Usama Fazal got 2-33.

FATA defeated Dera Murad Jamali by 47 runs at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. FATA posted 237 all out with Muhammad Ajmal scoring 58 off 75 balls, smashing five fours. Abbas Afridi chipped in with 46, which featured three fours and two sixes. Muhammad Waseem made 40 off 37 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Soomar Khan and Fahad Hussain got three wickets each. DM Jamali were restricted to 190-9 with Fahad Hussain making 73-ball 71 which had ten fours. Afaq Ahmed got 3-35. Muhammad Wasim claimed 2-34.

In a Group B game, at UBL Sports Complex, Peshawar defeated Multan by four wickets. Multan accumulated 159-9 with Shoaib Khan scoring 56 with three fours and two sixes. Niaz Ahmed and Izhar Ahmed got three wickets each. Muhammad Amir claimed 2-15. Peshawar raced to the target in the 36th over after losing six wickets. Mohammad Haris belted unbeaten 38 off 43 balls, hitting three fours and one six. Muhammad Jahangir got 5-51.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Sialkot overpowered Lahore Blues by eight runs. Sialkot scored 204 all out. Muhammad Ali Khan (37) and Mohsin Riaz (32) made some effort with the bat.

Qasim Akram, Muhammad Bilal, Bilal Khan and Ibtisam-Ul-Haq got two wickets each. Lahore Blues managed 196-9. Qasim Akram belted 53 off 81 balls, striking three fours and one six.

Saad Ali made 49 with two fours and one six. Attayab Ahmed remained not out on 40. Abdullah Nawaz got 3-46. Usama Bilal and Farrukh Waqas got two wickets each.

Hyderabad recorded a three-run win over Abbottabad here at TMC Ground. Hyderbabad piled-up 288-8 with Saad Khan scoring 92, which had eight fours and five sixes. Muhammad Waseem made 69 with six fours and one six. Khalid Ali got 3-53. Nouman Akbar and Hamza Khan got two wickets each.

Abbottabad were restricted to 285-8 despite Shahbaz Ahmed’s excellent 101 off 86 balls. Shahbaz struck nine fours and one six. Mohammad Hasnain and Raza-ul-Hasan Ali got three wickets each.