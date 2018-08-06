52 Jihadists killed in Egypt’s Sinai

CAIRO: Egypt’s army said on Sunday its forces have killed over the past few days 52 Jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula where the military is conducting a vast operation against militants.

Egyptian forces launched operation "Sinai 2018" in February to rid the peninsula of Islamic militants who have been waging a bloody insurgency. "Over the last few days, the operations have led to... the elimination of 52 extremely dangerous takfiri individuals," the military said in a statement referring to extremists.

During these operations in North Sinai and the centre of the peninsula 49 militants were also arrested in joint raids conducted by the armed forces and the police, the statement added. More than 250 Jihadists and at least 30 soldiers have been killed since the military launched the operation, according to official figures.

Jihadists launched an insurgency in Sinai after the 2013 military overthrow of Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, who was forced out in the face of mass protests against his rule.