More of nothing

Under a little more pressure from the international community, Myanmar has announced recently that it will set up a commission to investigate human rights abuses in the Rakhine state. The four-member commission has two local and two international members. However, apparently this commission will be investigating ‘terrorist attacks by the Rohingya militant group.’ The UN has termed the situation in the Rakhine state as a textbook example of ‘ethnic cleansing,’ but it seems the commission may be yet another attempt to whitewash the Myanmar government’s crimes. Human rights activists and nationalists in Myanmar have criticised the constitution of the panel. Activists believe it is another attempt to evade responsibility, while nationalists either deny that the abuses took place or simply believe they were justified. One of the investigators has already publically stated that ‘Myanmar has no intention of ethnic cleansing’; this is enough to confirm that there is little more that can be expected. The commission in any case has no operational remit, no timeframe and no powers.

Human Rights Watch has rightly claimed that Myanmar is not even ‘pretending’ that the investigation will be impartial. The persecution of the Rohingya, by the Myanmar army aided by local villagers in the Rakhine state, left over 6,000 Rohingya dead and 800,000 fleeing across the border to save their lives. But the Rohingya have found no solace in their new homes. India has been amongst the most brutal, and has also refused to grant refugee status to the Rohingya. The Indian home minister has accused them of being involved in ‘illegal activities’ while a BJP lawmaker has called for Bangladeshis and Rohingya who don’t leave India to be shot. The Myanmar government has continued to pretend that it is interested in repatriation without really changing anything on the ground. This has created a situation where the IOM, the UN’s migration taskforce, has warned of the risk that thousands of Rohingya could become victims of human trafficking. The reality of Myanmar’s intentions can be seen in the case of two Reuters journalists, who have been charged under the Official Secrets Acts, for investigating the killing of 10 men in a village in the Rakhine state. There is mounting evidence that the Myanmar government planned the genocide of the Rohingya. The pressure on Myanmar will have to increase as authorities at the very top must be made accountable for planning and concealing mass murder.