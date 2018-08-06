Mon August 06, 2018
August 6, 2018

Schools under attack

Twelve girls’ schools have been burnt down by unidentified persons in coordinated attacks in Gilgit-Baltistan. Militants have been carrying out attacks on education institutions for many years now.

In December 2011, at least two girls’ schools were partially damaged in low-intensity explosions in Chilas. The higher authorities should take effective steps to provide foolproof security for educational institutions.

Jeehind Peer Bakhsh

Kech

