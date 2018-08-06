Schools under attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Twelve girls’ schools have been burnt down by unidentified persons in coordinated attacks in Gilgit-Baltistan. Militants have been carrying out attacks on education institutions for many years now.
In December 2011, at least two girls’ schools were partially damaged in low-intensity explosions in Chilas. The higher authorities should take effective steps to provide foolproof security for educational institutions.
Jeehind Peer Bakhsh
Kech
