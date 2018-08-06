Brain drain

This refers to the letter ‘Build hospitals’ (Aug 4) by Air-Cadre (r) Azfar A Khan. The writer has pointed out the areas that should be improved to ensure that our talented professionals prefer staying in their country. The writer has presented an example of young doctors who settle abroad because there aren’t enough job opportunities for them. These skilled doctors contribute a great deal towards the economy of foreign countries.

It is ironic that on the one hand doctors are leaving the country because there are not enough opportunities and on the other government hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of doctors. This is because the relevant authorities do not recruit fresh graduates in a timely manner. The vacancies are left open for years and are filled with the one who has some influential background. It is unfortunate that no government has paid attention to bringing reforms to state-owned healthcare institutions.

Sooda Akram

Kech