Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Expand the road

After coming into power, the PTI-led government should consider expanding the Islamabad Expressway from Gulberg Green to Rawat. Although the PML-N government announced the expansion and improvement of the Expressway in 2013, multiple delays left the project incomplete. Had the previous government followed the schedule, the portion between Gulberg Green and Rawat would have been completed by now.

During rush hour, traffic jams are common. The already packed traffic is worsened by heavy trucks that also use the Islamabad Expressway since there is no separate highway for the travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. With each passing month, traffic jams get worse due to the increase in the number of vehicles using this route. It is hoped that the PTI will start work on this portion of the Expressway on a priority basis.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar