Expand the road

After coming into power, the PTI-led government should consider expanding the Islamabad Expressway from Gulberg Green to Rawat. Although the PML-N government announced the expansion and improvement of the Expressway in 2013, multiple delays left the project incomplete. Had the previous government followed the schedule, the portion between Gulberg Green and Rawat would have been completed by now.

During rush hour, traffic jams are common. The already packed traffic is worsened by heavy trucks that also use the Islamabad Expressway since there is no separate highway for the travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. With each passing month, traffic jams get worse due to the increase in the number of vehicles using this route. It is hoped that the PTI will start work on this portion of the Expressway on a priority basis.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad