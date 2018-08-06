Imran’s Pakistan

Now that the people have given their verdict in favour of the PTI, it is time Imran Khan delivers on his promises which he made to get people to vote for him. On various occasions, he showed his determination to introduce a uniform system of education across the country where the rich and the poor will have equal chances to excel. He has also promised to end corruption within ninety days of his coming into power. Bringing reforms to our police system was another one of his pledges. We will also have to see in the what strategy the PTI chairman will adopt to deal with the tax-evaders.

It merits a mention that the PTI bagged the highest number of votes in the disputed elections and emerged as the largest political party in the country having considerable vote bank in all provinces. Indubitably, it is a giant stride for a party which didn’t have a strong presence a couple of decades ago. It will not be a cake-walk for Imran Khan and his party to tackle the myriad of challenges. Only well-timed and bold decisions on the part of the PTI leadership will help achieve ambitious and overriding objectives set by the winning party prior to the general elections.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali