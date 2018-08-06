Assam’s list

This refers to the letter ‘The proof of being’ (Aug 4) by Hira Abid. Millions of Muslims in Assam have been worried by the government’s orders that are asking people to provide the proof of their citizenship. From Myanmar to the US to India, all powerful countries have oppressed minority groups. In the first draft that was released by officials in Assam has excluded at least four million people who have been living in the region for decades now. This new wave of identifying illegal immigrants in India has generated panic among a large number of people who are running from pillar to post to prove their citizenship. For how long will minority groups continue to be oppressed in India? There has to be some way to prevent millions of people from becoming stateless.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi