10-year-old dies after kite string slits her throat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, died on Sunday after her throat was slit by a kite string in the city, Geo News reported.
She was travelling with her brother on a motorcycle near Gharibabad underpass when a sharp string slit her throat. Her brother alleged that the ambulance carrying his sister could not reach the relevant hospital on time because of a traffic jam around an illegal animal market in the area. The police said that investigations are under way to arrest the person flying the kite.
Deadly string
A similar tragic incident took place in Lahore on March 17 when a minor was killed after her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk. According to the police, Waseem Abbas was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.
As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said.
A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, died on Sunday after her throat was slit by a kite string in the city, Geo News reported.
She was travelling with her brother on a motorcycle near Gharibabad underpass when a sharp string slit her throat. Her brother alleged that the ambulance carrying his sister could not reach the relevant hospital on time because of a traffic jam around an illegal animal market in the area. The police said that investigations are under way to arrest the person flying the kite.
Deadly string
A similar tragic incident took place in Lahore on March 17 when a minor was killed after her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk. According to the police, Waseem Abbas was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.
As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said.
Comments