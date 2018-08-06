10-year-old dies after kite string slits her throat

A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, died on Sunday after her throat was slit by a kite string in the city, Geo News reported.

She was travelling with her brother on a motorcycle near Gharibabad underpass when a sharp string slit her throat. Her brother alleged that the ambulance carrying his sister could not reach the relevant hospital on time because of a traffic jam around an illegal animal market in the area. The police said that investigations are under way to arrest the person flying the kite.

Deadly string

A similar tragic incident took place in Lahore on March 17 when a minor was killed after her throat was slit by a glass-laced kite string near Yateem Khana Chowk. According to the police, Waseem Abbas was en route to his house with his wife, four-year-old daughter Mahrukh and two sons on his motorcycle when the incident occurred.

As soon as the family reached near Yateem Khana Chowk, a kite string slit the four-year-old girl’s throat. Subsequently, the motorbike on which the family was riding fell on the ground, causing injuries to everyone on it, police said.