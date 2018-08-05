Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiris in Shopian area of Indian-Held Kashmir on Saturday. The troops martyred five youth Umar Nazir, Malik Waqar, Sheikh Arshad, Khan Aijaz Ahmed Paal and Arif Ahmed during a violent cordon and search operation in Kilora area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in.

A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed Khan was martyred after Indian troops opened fire on the people who had gathered in Ganowpora area of Shopian to attend the funeral prayers of one of the youth martyred earlier.

Meanwhile forceful anti-India demonstrations erupted in Kilora Ganowpora and other areas of the district. Indian troops and police used brute force to disperse the protesters triggering clashes. At least 20 protesters sustained injuries in the brutal actions of the forces personnel. District Hospital sources told media that they received 20 civilians in an injured condition. They said that five injured were referred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. They added that one of the injured has been hit by a bullet in his shoulder while four others were hit by pellets.

Meanwhile the occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Shopian district to prevent people from sharing information about the latest situation. Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin has paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred in Lolab area of Kupwara district and Drussu village of Baramulla district in north Kashmir in past two days. Though the sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth are painful but sacrifices are equally important for success of Kashmir struggle, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashimi quoted Syed Salahuddin as having said in a statement. The Hizb Deputy Supreme Commander Saifullah Khalid and field operational commander Mohammad Bin Qasim have also paid tributes to the martyred Kashmiri youth. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile in Indian Held Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day on Saturday in Kupwara town and its adjacent areas against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir media service, the troops killed the youth, Zahoor Ahmed and Bilal Ahmed Shah, during a cordon and search operation at Khumriyal in Lolab area of Kupwara district on Thursday. The shutdown is being observed in Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab and other adjoining areas of the district. All the shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in Kupwara. The occupation authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in Kupwara town to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing of the youth.