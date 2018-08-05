Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bajwa hails police

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed the police on Police Martyrs Day. Police had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Salute to martyrs the real heroes, the army chief said in his message according to a tweet of ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar