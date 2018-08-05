Bajwa hails police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has hailed the police on Police Martyrs Day. Police had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Salute to martyrs the real heroes, the army chief said in his message according to a tweet of ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday.
