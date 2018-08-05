PPP retains victory against Fehmida in PS-73 recount

SUKKUR: The recount of votes at PS-73 Badin IV on Saturday retained the victory of PPP candidate Taj Muhammed Mallah with the lead of 1,156 votes against GDA Candidate Fehmida Mirza. The recount was conducted, on the application of Fehmida Mirza, at the office of the Returning Officer, Badin. Mallah was declared winner against Fehmida with a 281-vote lead. Fehmida had accused the PPP candidate of rigging. Following recount of all 133 polling stations it emerged Fahamida had secured 35,912 votes while the PPP candidate Taj Mallah 37,068 votes.