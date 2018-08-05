SJC requested for details of pending references

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was requested on Saturday to provide information regarding the volume of references being pending before it besides sharing information about those references whose proceedings were completed but its judgment had not yet been announced. Inamul Rahiem advocate has filed an application with the Registrar Supreme Court and Secretary Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 19-A of the Constitution regarding Right to Accesses to Information, seeking details pertaining to the pending and under process references filed with the SJC.He said that during the SJC proceedings July 30, 2018 when a submission was made by the undersigned that he had also filled references against judges of the Supreme Court, and some of the references pending since 2012, the Chief Justice of Pakistan assured that all the pending references would also be taken up as per mechanism introduced by the Supreme Court.

Inamul Rahiem however, requested the SJC secretary to provide him information as to how many references had been filed since 2010 and still pending before SJC. Besides this, he asked as to how many references could not be taken up well in time and the judges against whom the references were filed had retired and references became infructuous.

Likewise, he requested to share as to how many references, wherein the proceedings have been completed but yet the judgment had not been announced.